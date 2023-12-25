Barton recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Barton finished second on the Commanders in stops, posting his third straight double-digit tackle performance. The fifth-year pro added a third-quarter interception that he ran back 52 yards to help set up Washington's second score of the game. Barton missed four games earlier in the campaign due to an ankle injury, but his big effort Sunday pushed him up to 101 tackles on the season, marking the second straight year he's reached triple-digit stops.
