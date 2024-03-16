Barton signed with the Broncos on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2019 third-round pick out of Utah will be playing for his third team in three years after spending last season in Washington and the prior four seasons with Seattle. Barton missed four games while on IR with an ankle injury and registered 121 tackles (67 solo), one interception and one fumble recovery over 13 games in 2023. He could start alongside Alex Singleton at inside linebacker for the 2024, with Drew Sanders being direct competition for that spot.