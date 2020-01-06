Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Enormous performance versus Eagles

Metcalf caught seven of nine targets for 160 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.

Metcalf mustered up the best performance of his NFL career just at the right time. He was Russell Wilson's favorite target. His day was highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown pass where he battled defenders to get into the end zone, and he iced the game by hauling in another 36-yard toss. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay in the divisional round next Sunday, and while the Packers' secondary is sturdier than the Eagles, it'll be tough to slow down Metcalf when he's playing like this.