Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Enormous performance versus Eagles
Metcalf caught seven of nine targets for 160 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.
Metcalf mustered up the best performance of his NFL career just at the right time. He was Russell Wilson's favorite target. His day was highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown pass where he battled defenders to get into the end zone, and he iced the game by hauling in another 36-yard toss. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay in the divisional round next Sunday, and while the Packers' secondary is sturdier than the Eagles, it'll be tough to slow down Metcalf when he's playing like this.
More News
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Generates 81 yards, score•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Catchless against Arizona•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Scores in win over Panthers•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Top receiving target in loss•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Paces squad in receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Upgrades to full participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.