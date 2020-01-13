Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Slows down in season-ending loss

Metcalf caught four of five targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round loss to the Packers.

Metcalf came down to earth after setting a rookie playoff record with 160 receiving yards in the wild-card round. Despite the disappointing ending, Metcalf still posted an outstanding campaign after being picked in the second round out of Ole Miss, totaling 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. The physically gifted receiver will be especially popular in dynasty formats, but he should get plenty of attention in redraft formats next season as well.