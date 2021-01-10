Metcalf caught five of 11 targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

Metcalf was only targeted once over the first four drives, and when he was finally targeted again midway through the second quarter, Rams cornerback Darious Williams hopped in front of the pass, intercepting it and taking it the other way for six points. His fate changed on the next drive, however, as Russell Wilson scrambled left and threw a deep pass to Metcalf for a 51-yard touchdown -- the Seahawks' longest play of the day. Metcalf ended up being Wilson's top target, and he added a 12-yard touchdown reception in garbage time. It was overall an electric sophomore season for Metcalf, as he finished with 83 receptions (129 targets) for 1,303 yards -- seventh in the league -- and 10 touchdowns. Metcalf just turned 23 years old in December; there's no ceiling on his upside.