Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Expected to factor into game plan
Dickson (knee), who was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, is expected to figure into the Seahawks' game plan this weekend versus the Eagles, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports. "He's going to play a regular load if the week works out fine," Carroll said. "He should be ready to go. Weight's in a good spot. He looks like he's in good shape. He won't play the whole game because we'll be moving guys in and out. We expect him to play a regular role."
Carroll didn't offer many particulars regarding what exactly a "regular load" looks like for Dickson, but if the tight end's usage last season is any indication, he'll be in store for double-digit snaps and a couple targets in the passing game. The bigger question is how significantly Dickson will cut into the workload of Jacob Hollister, who has emerged as a key piece in the Seattle offense in recent weeks. Hollister, who is coming off a career-best performance in the Nov. 11 win over the 49ers (eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown), still probably represents a safer fantasy option than Dickson for at least this week.
