Dickson announced Thursday that he has retired from professional football.
The 35-year-old tight end will retire as a member of the Ravens, with whom he enjoyed the most productive years of his 10-year career and won his only Super Bowl title. Dickson, who last appeared in the NFL in 2018 and had been unsigned since getting released by the Seahawks in March 2020, retires with 190 receptions for 2,128 yards and 15 touchdowns over 134 career regular-season appearances with Baltimore, Carolina and Seattle.