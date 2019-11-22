Seahawks' Ed Dickson: Doesn't practice Thursday
Dickson (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Activated from IR on Wednesday, Dickson was expected to be a part of the game plan for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, per Liz Mathews of USA Today. "He's going to play a regular load if the week works out fine," coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. "He should be ready to go." Clearly, something didn't "work out fine" with Dickson's knee, unless the Seahawks are exercising caution with the veteran tight end. Carroll won't speak to the media again until Friday, at which point he may add some clarity to the situation.
