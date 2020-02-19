Dickson (knee) could be cut after the Seahawks signed Greg Olsen on Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks now have Olsen and Will Dissly (Achilles) signed for the 2020 season, and Jacob Hollister, who will be a restricted free agent in March, is in the team's plan for next season. Dickson spent 2019 on injured reserve and only played 10 games in 2018, when he posted 12 catches for 143 yards and three scores. The Seahawks would save $3 million against the salary cap by cutting Dickson.