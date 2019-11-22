Play

The Seahawks are expected to move Dickson (knee) back to injured reserve, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After undergoing knee surgery in early August, Dickson embarked on a lengthy recovery that included spending most of the season on IR. Upon the Seahawks activating Dickson on Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll expected the veteran tight end to retain a role in the offense, but apparently he spoke to soon. Per Fowler, Seattle remains concerned about Dickson's health, but an official move has yet to occur. Assuming Dickson goes back to injured reserve, the TE room will be down to Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson (hamstring) on the 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories