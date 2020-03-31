Play

The Seahawks will release Dickson, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

The team is also reportedly letting safety Tedric Thompson go, with the pair of moves combining to save Seattle $5.3 million in salary cap space. A knee injury derailed Dickson's 2019 season, but if he can prove that he's moved past the issue, the 32-year-old could catch on with another team looking to add tight end depth.

