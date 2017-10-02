Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Logs 11 carries Sunday night

Lacy logged 52 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's 46-18 victory over the Colts.

Lacy saw the majority of his work after Chris Carson (knee) exited the game with an air cast on his left leg. Considering the rookie is expected to miss time coupled with the fact that Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch, it seems Lacy is the new early-down workhorse in Seattle. However, he'll undoubtedly be sharing the backfield with J.D. McKissic -- who totaled 65 yards and two scores on five touches Sunday -- not to mention C.J. Prosise (ankle), who could be back in action as soon as this week.