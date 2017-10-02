Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Logs 11 carries Sunday night
Lacy logged 52 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's 46-18 victory over the Colts.
Lacy saw the majority of his work after Chris Carson (knee) exited the game with an air cast on his left leg. Considering the rookie is expected to miss time coupled with the fact that Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch, it seems Lacy is the new early-down workhorse in Seattle. However, he'll undoubtedly be sharing the backfield with J.D. McKissic -- who totaled 65 yards and two scores on five touches Sunday -- not to mention C.J. Prosise (ankle), who could be back in action as soon as this week.
More News
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Can't get off the bench•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Regains active status•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Facing even more competition•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Shut down on limited snaps•
-
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Likely starting in return to Green Bay•
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors on Week 4 are...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....