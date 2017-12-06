Lacy had a three-yard run during Seattle's 24-10 win over the Eagles.

Lacy's time atop Seattle's depth chart was apparently short-lived. The Alabama product worked a three-yard carry late in the first quarter and never touched the ball again after seeing 20 touches last week. Lacy's demotion cannot be a complete surprise as the veteran has averaged just 2.6 yards per carry this season and has just one game in which he averaged more than 3.5 yards per carry. Still, the precipitous drops is notable: going from starter to three offensive touches in the course of a week.