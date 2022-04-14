The Seahawks have re-signed Smith, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Per Condotta, Smith's one-year deal with Seattle carries a base value in the $4 million range, plus incentives. Now that he's back in the fold, Smith bolsters a QB group that also currently includes Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. It's still possible that the Seahawks could add a veteran option such as Baker Mayfield or draft a signal-caller later this month, but for now Smith figures to have a chance to compete for the vacated starting spot created by the offseason trade of Russell Wilson.