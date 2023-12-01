Smith completed 23 of 41 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Seahawks' 41-35 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for six yards and another score.

Smith put up a stat line befitting a victory, but a trio of late stalled drives helped scuttle that outcome. However, the veteran signal-caller still finished with a highly fantasy-friendly performance, connecting with DK Metcalf for touchdown passes of 73, one and three yards while adding a five-yard scoring scamper of his own early in the third quarter. However, Smith completed just six of his 15 pass attempts over the aforementioned final three possessions, with what appeared to be a miscommunication in Seattle's blocking scheme on fourth down with 1:07 remaining forcing Smith to get rid of the ball much sooner than he would have liked and sealing Dallas' win. Despite the undesirable outcome, Smith did record his fourth 300-yard game of the campaign and fifth multi-touchdown effort as well, while his rushing score was his first of the season. Next up for Smith and the Seahawks is a Week 14 road rematch against the 49ers that will be critical to Seattle's postseason hopes.