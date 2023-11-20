Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Smith (triceps/elbow) to suit up for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Smith suffered a contusion to the tendon at the bottom of his triceps, per Henderson, but he's expected to play through the issue Week 12. Any negative impact to Smith's accuracy against San Francisco's stout defense could, of course, prove significant, especially on a short week. As such, it will be worth monitoring Smith's status closely in practice.