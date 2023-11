Bobo wasn't targeted in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Ravens.

Bobo finished with just nine offensive snaps while Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all played at least 40 snaps. This is likely how the snap counts will shake out moving forward, but Bobo still has a stronghold on the No. 4 wideout role, as Dee Eskridge didn't record an offensive snap Sunday.