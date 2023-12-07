Adams (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Adams missed the Seahawks' Week 11 loss to the Rams due to the knee injury, but he returned to action in the Week 12 loss to the Cowboys and posted 10 tackles (seven solo). His participation in practice over the next couple of days will give a better indication of his availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers.