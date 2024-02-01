Adams (knee) posted 48 tackles (34 solo) and two pass breakups across nine games during the 2023 season.

Adams has played just 34 games over four seasons with the Seahawks, including just 10 games over the last two years. The 29-year-old safety has been a consistent starter when healthy, typically stacking up high tackle counts despite showing some lapses in coverage. His current knee injury shouldn't keep him out to start the 2024 season. Adams is signed through the 2025 season, although his contract has outs in each of the next two seasons.