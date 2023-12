Adams (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Adams recorded consecutive DNPs to open Seattle's week of practice, so it's no surprise that the All-Pro safety won't suit up Sunday. The 28-year-old has struggled to stay on the field recently, appearing in just 10 games over the past two seasons, and with him missing Week 16's contest, expect Julian Love to see increased work in the Seahawks' secondary.