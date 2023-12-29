Adams (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The 28-year-old safety began Seattle's week of practice with two limited sessions, but after a DNP on Friday, he'll miss his third consecutive game Sunday. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that Adams is "doing everything he can" to get back on the field, and it's "just really really frustrating that he can't quite get over the hump," per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. With Adams missing more time, expect Julian Love to see increased work in the Seahawks' secondary.