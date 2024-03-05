The Seahawks are in line to release Adams (knee), Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Per Henderson, Adams -- who is bouncing back from a late-season knee issue -- was set to make a non-guaranteed $16.5 million in 2024 and count $26.9 million against the Seahawks' salary cap. During the 2023 regular season, the 2017 first-rounder was limited to nine games while logging 48 tackles in that span. Also being let go by Seattle per the report will be Quandre Diggs, with the pair of looming moves poised to leave the team with a void at safety ahead of free agency.