Adams (knee) is inactive Sunday versus the Rams.
Adams began Week 11 prep with a DNP, though the reason given was partially attributed to rest. It appears that he may be dealing with a more-than-minor knee injury, however, as the safety followed a limited practice session Thursday with another DNP on Friday and has now been ruled out for Sunday. The Seahawks play again Thanksgiving Day versus San Francisco, and it remains to be seen whether Adams will be able to participate in that matchup.
