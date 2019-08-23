Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Last man standing
Brown has two teammates his position, DK Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder), dealing with injuries at the moment, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Already right in the mix for a starting job, Brown now appears locked in for regular snaps Week 1 against the Bengals. Metcalf hasn't been ruled out for the opener, but Moore is expected to require a lengthy absence. The 29-year-old Brown was nearly invisible outside of the red zone on his 352 offensive snaps last season, catching 14 of 19 targets for 166 yards and five touchdowns. He still isn't likely to see a ton of overall volume, but there's always potential for fantasy output if Russell Wilson prefers the 6-foot-3 receiver near the goal line.
