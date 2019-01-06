Brown played 35 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Cowboys.

David Moore took over as Seattle's No. 3 wideout for most of the regular season, but he faltered over the final few weeks and Brown reclaimed the role for playoffs. Brown wasn't targeted for the seventh time this season, and he finished the campaign with 14 receptions for 166 yards and five touchdowns. He was a frustrating fantasy vulture for owners of Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, since three of the games Brown scored in were preceded by a game where he didn't make a catch. Brown has one year left on his contract, and he'll be 29 by the beginning of next season.

