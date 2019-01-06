Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Zero targets yet again
Brown played 35 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's wild-card loss to the Cowboys.
David Moore took over as Seattle's No. 3 wideout for most of the regular season, but he faltered over the final few weeks and Brown reclaimed the role for playoffs. Brown wasn't targeted for the seventh time this season, and he finished the campaign with 14 receptions for 166 yards and five touchdowns. He was a frustrating fantasy vulture for owners of Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, since three of the games Brown scored in were preceded by a game where he didn't make a catch. Brown has one year left on his contract, and he'll be 29 by the beginning of next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...