Myers made all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

This was the first time this season that Myers attempted more than two field goals in a game, and he kept his perfect streak alive, connecting on tries from 33, 39 and 61 yards. The 61-yarder is Myers' career high, a franchise record and the league's longest kick of 2020. It was an impressive performance by Myers, and it was a good sign for his fantasy outlook, as the Seahawks' offense has slowed down, allowing him to kick eight field goals over four weeks.