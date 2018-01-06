Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Leads tight ends in TD receptions

Graham tied for second in the NFL with a position-leading 10 touchdown receptions in 2017, but he posted career lows in yards per reception (9.1) and yards per target (5.4).

Absent a short-yardage running game, the Seahawks fed Graham at the goal line. He led the league in targets inside the 10-yard line (16) and inside the 5 (14). But the Seahawks didn't get much out of him between the 20s. His non-RZ targets accounted for just 75 percent of his total, the lowest among tight ends with at least 40 targets. That led to his fewest receptions (57) and yards (520) since his rookie season when he had only 44 targets. Graham didn't help himself, either, as he led tight ends in drops with seven (one shy of league-leading Marqise Lee) and caught a career-low 59.3 percent of his targets. Graham is an unrestricted free agent and there is seemingly little chance he'll re-sign with Seattle. For whatever reason, the production of Jimmy Graham in the Seahawks offense never lived up to the potential of the Jimmy Graham in the Seahawks offense.