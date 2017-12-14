Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Listed as limited Wednesday

Graham (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Graham typically doesn't practice to kick off any given week, but only the seriously-injured Seahawks were non-participants Wednesday. There's a chance he'll be held out of a true practice, if one is held Thursday or Friday. If he emerges from Week 15 prep with a designation, he's nonetheless been good to go once game day rolls around this season. Look for Graham to bounce back Sunday against a Rams defense that allowed him to compile six catches (on eight targets) for 37 yards and one touchdown Week 5.

