Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Red zone threat in 2017?

Graham made a couple of red zone catches for touchdowns during Friday's practice, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Seeing Graham utilized in the red zone during drills prompted reporters to ask offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell how to get Graham more involved near the goal line in 2017. "Give him more opportunities," Seattle's offensive coordinator said. As the team's play-caller, Bevell has some say in giving Graham more red zone opportunities.

