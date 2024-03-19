Hankins signed a contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hankins spent last season in Dallas starting 14 regular-season games and racking up 27 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two pass breakups. His presence should strengthen the deep of Seattle's defensive line in 2024.
More News
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Starts 14 games for Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Set to return Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Could return Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Aiming to return to practice•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Won't play Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Johnathan Hankins: Considered unavailable Tuesday•