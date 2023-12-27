Hankins (ankle) was considered a nonparticipant at the Cowboys' walk-through Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hankins has missed the last two games while dealing with an ankle injury and he has yet to return to practice. The defensive tackle will likely have to participate in some capacity before the end of the week in order to be back on the field for the team's Week 17 matchup with the Lions on Saturday.
