Hankins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Hankins was a limited participant in all three practices this week, and he will make his return from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. He'll slide into the starting defensive tackle spot alongside Osa Odighizuwa for the Cowboys' regular-season finale.
