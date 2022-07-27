site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Placed on PUP list
RotoWire Staff
Rhattigan (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Rhattigan suffered an ACL injury last December, which required surgery. The 23-year-old appeared exclusively on special teams last season, recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble.
