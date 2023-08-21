Rhattigan (elbow) recorded five tackles (three solo) in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Rhattigan was battling an elbow injury leading up to this game, but it's still notable that undrafted rookie Patrick O'Connell started ahead of him and posted seven tackles in the process, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Through two years in the league, Rhattigan has only played on special teams, so his roster spot isn't a lock heading into 2023.