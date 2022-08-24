Seattle moved Rhattigan (ACL) from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

The move means Rhattigan will have to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season according to NFL rules. The sophomore linebacker out of Army tore his ACL last December, which is apparently still holding him out of action with the 2022 campaign approaching. Rhattigan played exclusively on special teams in 2021 and will likely return to a similar role once he's ready to play again.