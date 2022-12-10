Seattle activated Rhattigan (knee) from its physically unable to perform list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Carolina, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Rhattigan appears set to make his 2022 debut Sunday. He figures to provide a boost to the Seahawks' kick and punt coverage units.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Designated to return from PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Will miss Weeks 1 through 4•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Placed on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Will need surgery•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Remains sidelined against Lions•