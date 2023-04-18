Rhattigan signed his exclusive rights tender with Seattle on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Rhattigan will return to the Seahawks in 2023 after appearing in 19 games for the team over the previous two seasons. He has played exclusively on special teams up to this point in his career.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Available for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Designated to return from PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Will miss Weeks 1 through 4•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Placed on PUP list•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Goes on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Jon Rhattigan: Will need surgery•