Rhattigan (elbow) did not practice Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Rhattigan is dealing with "an elbow that's bothering him" according to head coach Pete Carroll and the linebacker is going to get a couple days off. The Seahawks play Saturday versus the Cowboys, so the 24-year still as ample time to get right before Seattle's next game action.
