Coleman (calf) was listed as a non-participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Coleman sat out Seattle's first practice of the week after being ruled inactive for the second game in a row Sunday. The eight-year cornerback has been in and out of practice since suffering a calf injury during the season opener, leaving the Seahawks' banged-up secondary even more undermanned over the past two weeks. Coleman recorded five tackles over 77 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in Week 1, and he'll serve as the nickel corner behind Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen when healthy again.