Coleman (calf) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Coleman logged his first limited practice since missing Week 2's contest against San Francisco. The primary reserve has been sidelined for the last three weeks with an unspecified calf injury, so his ability to practice again in a limited fashion is an encouraging sign for his possible return in Week 5. Coleman recorded five tackles over 49 defensive snaps in the season opener, and he should take back over as Seattle's nickel corner behind Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen when healthy again.