Wright (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Wright sat out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but coach Pete Carroll believes there's a "really good chance" the veteran linebacker suits up Sunday, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign, but he'll likely be monitored over the weekend because the Seahawks likely won't take any risks with a Thursday night game against Arizona around the corner. If Wright's health takes a turn and he's forced to sit out, Cody Barton would be next up at strong-side linebacker.