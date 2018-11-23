Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Week 12's matchup against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright was a non-participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practices. It was revealed after Seattle's Week 11 win over the Packers that Wright could miss another game or two. Only time will tell how Wright's recovery goes but the team doesn't seem comfortable playing him until he's back to full health. Until then, Austin Calitro will likely start at linebacker.