Walker (oblique) appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker missed Tuesday's practice while continuing his recovery from the oblique tear that kept him out of last week's Thanksgiving Day loss to the 49ers. With Seattle facing a quick turnaround again in Week 13 with another Thursday game, and with Walker still not practicing, he's beginning to look like a long shot to play in Dallas, though head coach Pete Carroll hasn't yet ruled him out. Wednesday's practice will represent Walker's last chance to get some reps in before being tagged with an injury designation. If Walker can't go, rookie Zach Charbonnet will once again lead Seattle's backfield versus Dallas.