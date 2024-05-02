Walker is expected to remain the No. 1 running back for the 2024 season after the Seahawks didn't select a running back in the NFL Draft.

The Seahawks did sign George Holani and TaMerik Williams as undrafted free agents, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, but neither player presents a real threat to Walker's job. While Walker and 2023 second-round pick Zach Charbonnet split snaps last season, Walker was still the clear No. 1 back with 219 carries for 905 yards (4.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He added 29 receptions for 259 yards and a score. The Seahawks added three linemen in the draft, including third-round pick Christian Haynes, so they're hoping their offensive line will show more consistency this year.