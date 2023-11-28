Walker (oblique) isn't participating in Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker sat out the Seahawks' Thanksgiving loss to the 49ers due to a strained oblique, and he may be trending toward another absence in Week 13 with Seattle set to face the Cowboys in a second straight Thursday game. According to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, head coach Pete Carroll didn't definitively rule Walker out for this week's contest, but he said the running back will go into the game with "some questions," per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle. Carroll also noted that he hasn't seen anything from Walker this week to suggest that the 23-year-old is any healthier than he was a week ago, so rookie Zach Charbonnet looks like he could be in store for another turn as Seattle's lead back.