Walker (oblique) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The same can be said for No. 2 running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), meaning Friday's session will be key for both players as the Seahawks prepare for Sunday's visit to the 49ers. Walker has missed two straight games due to a strained oblique, and while Charbonnet has been filling in for him, he sustained a bruised knee in the fourth quarter last Thursday at Dallas. Walker's upcoming workload, if he's active, may be contingent on Charbonnet's availability, but if both are inhibited or sidelined, DeeJay Dallas could be the Seahawks' primary runner this weekend.