Walker (oblique) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Neither Walker nor Zach Charbonnet (knee) took part in drills to begin Week 14 prep, but coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Wednesday that both running backs logged some reps during an earlier walkthrough. Walker so far has missed the Seahawks' last two games due to a strained oblique, and Charbonnet joined him on the injury report this week after sustaining a bruised knee last Thursday in Dallas. As such, the state of Seattle's backfield is in flux ahead of Sunday's contest at San Francisco. Beyond that duo, DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh are the healthy options at the position on the active roster, while Bryant Koback and SaRodorick Thompson are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.