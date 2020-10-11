Hill (back) has been ruled out for the Seahawks' Sunday night matchup against the Vikings.

The 24-year-old safety fielded 85 percent of the defensive workload during Seattle's Week 2 win over the Patriots, but he's been beleaguered by a back injury since that point and unable to return to game action. Hill's absence becomes even more impactful for Sunday night because Jamal Adams (groin) has also been ruled out for the matchup against the Vikings. Seattle is the NFL's 32nd-ranked pass defense -- with nearly 60 more passing yards allowed per game than any other team (401). The unit is expected to have Ryan Neal in place as its starting free safety against Minnesota, with Adams and Hill inactive.