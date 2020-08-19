Blair (ankle) is preparing to play nickel corner in 2020, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks feel strongly about Blair's talents, selecting the safety in the second round of the 2019 draft, but they subsequently traded for Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs since then. The latter two will be the starters at strong and free safety, respectively, so Blair will compete with Ugo Amadi and potentially Tre Flowers for the nickel corner role. Regardless, Adams' versatility changes the Seahawks' defense for the better, and that should open the door for Blair to get on the field more.