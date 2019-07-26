Blair (hamstring) passed his physical and was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Blair has been on the PUP list for a week with his hamstring injury. Now that he passed his physical and come off the PUP list he can resume practicing with the team any day.

